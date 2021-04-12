Canadian man found dead in Puerto Vallarta in apparent suicide

The lifeless body of a male person of foreign origin was found inside an apartment in the La Marina condominiums, located on Prisciliano Sánchez in front of the Sam’s Club in Marina Vallarta.

The male, approximately 70-years-old, had apparently taken his own life by hanging himself, being found by Private Security personnel, who had not seen him for days, so they looked through the condo windows, discovering his body.

The events were reported shortly after 1:00 PM on Sunday, when elements of the Municipal Police were alerted that the presence of the municipal authorities was required in the La Marina condominiums.

Upon arriving at the scene, the agents of the PV-356 and PV-355 patrols were met by security agent José María, who stated that they had not seen the Canadian, reported as Pierre Simoneo, 70, who lives in apartment number 2 of building 14, so they proceeded to knock on his door and had no answer.

The security agent explained that they looked in the back window and realized that the person was hanging, for which they immediately notified the municipal authorities, who upon arriving together with elements of the Fire Department, tried to open the door, which was being blocked by the body.

It’s suspected that the man hung himself on the main door, making it unable to be opened, so the area was secured by the municipal authorities until Investigative Police arrived on the scene, commanded by officer Gerardo Palafox.

The Public Ministry indicated that the body was transferred to the Semefo facilities, so that an autopsy could determine the cause of death, and investigators secured the scene for a complete investigation.