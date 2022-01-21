Two Canadians killed in shooting at Xcaret hotel in Quintana Roo

UPDATE: The death toll in the Xcaret shooting rose to two Canadians who died after the shooting attack recorded at the Xcaret hotel in Quintana Roo, where another person was injured, both victims who lost their lives had a history of crimes related to drug trafficking, robbery, and weapons.

Original: A Canadian was killed and two more were wounded after being hit by gunshots by a subject who triggered a shootout inside the Xcaret hotel in Quintana Roo. One of the injured has died since the original story was filed, raising the death toll to two.

“The injured were immediately transferred to the hospital, where unfortunately two died, the three guests are of Canadian origin,” reported Lucio Hernández, Secretary of State Security.

The official also reported originally that the attack began after an argument between the guests of the tourist complex. After unleashing chaos and committing the crime, the aggressor fled, but his image was captured on video surveillance cameras and he is already being sought for arrest.

After further investigation, it is believed that the Canadians with alleged ties to drug trafficking, were targeted.

The events occurred around 2:00 p.m. in the area near the theme park, near federal highway 307 that connects Playa del Carmen with Tulum. The Xcaret Group has not issued a statement.

Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.Or if you would like to make a one-time donation to show support for independent news make a donation here.

“This is the guest who shot causing the injuries that later caused the death of one of them, the authorities of the coordination group are deploying a strong operation for his capture, any information for a prompt arrest will be deeply appreciated,” added the secretary.

The attacker is an adult man with short hair, he was dressed in sportswear with pants and a sweatshirt, apparently gray. Previously, he was seen sitting under an umbrella, consulting his cell phone, and then holding the handgun.

The Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection reported that there is coordination with state authorities and the Quintana Roo Prosecutor’s Office, in addition to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify what happened and find the person responsible.

Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN