Coronavirus in Mexico as of January 21, 2022

This Friday, January 21, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that until the cutoff at 5:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), 4,595,589 total accumulated cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the country since the pandemic began. As for the number of deaths, to date, a total of 302,721 deaths were reported.

With these numbers, in the last 24 hours, 49,906 new infections and 331 deaths from COVID-19 were registered.

According to the daily technical statement, as of today, there are 353,885 estimated active cases of the disease, that is, the patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (from January 08 to 21, 2022).

This allows the health authorities to identify the areas with the highest viral activity and risk of contagion of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, with the states with the most confirmed active cases being: Baja California Sur, Mexico City, Tabasco, Colima, Nayarit., San Luis Potosí, Zacatecas, Coahuila, Querétaro and Yucatán.

Likewise, since the beginning of the pandemic, the federal authorities have registered the total number of infections accumulated by residence; In this sense, the states with the highest number of reported cases are Mexico City with 1,145,001 cases; State of Mexico (438,665), Nuevo León (243,375), Guanajuato (232,003); Jalisco (189,635) and Tabasco, with 167,273.

They are followed by Sonora (139,038); Puebla (137,697); San Luis Potosí (137,560); Veracruz (135,232) and Coahuila (124,584). These entities represent 65 percent, more than two-thirds, of the total cases accumulated in Mexico.

Meanwhile, the states with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City (53,125); State of Mexico (33,259); Jalisco (17,809); Puebla (15,826); Veracruz (14,921), and Nuevo León (14,016).

