Cartels are the Fifth Largest Employer in Mexico with 175,000 ‘Employees’

September 22, 2023
,

PUERTO VALLARTA (PVDN) - In a groundbreaking study unveiled this Thursday in the esteemed journal Science, researchers from the Complexity Science Hub in Vienna disclosed that drug trafficking ranks as the fifth largest employer in Mexico, engaging between 160,000 and 185,000 individuals. The study also revealed that thwarting new recruitment is crucial to diminishing the escalating violence associated with drug cartels. The criminal groups reportedly rope in 350 people every week to sustain their operations.

Led by former Mexico City police officer Rafael Prieto Curiel, the study is deemed one of the most ambitious attempts to . . .

