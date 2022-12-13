Christmas in Puerto Vallarta: ‘La Noche del Gran Milagro’ returns after pandemic

With a cast of 33 actors, ‘La Noche del Gran Milagro’ (The Night of the Great Miracle) takes up the traditional pastorelas with a contemporary touch.
‘La Noche del Gran Milagro’, is already a Christmas tradition in Puerto Vallarta, which with the support of the municipal government and the Institute Vallartense de Cultura, begins a brief season on the esplanade of the Cuale Cultural Center.
After a period of absence due to the pandemic, the pastorela written and directed by Professor Alberto Fabián Sahagún Orozco, returns to its home, the esplanade of the Cultural Center located on the island of the Cuale River, to delight the people of Vallarta with its original and colorful history.
Prior to the pandemic, Alberto Fabián Sahagún said he was nervous and excited before the start of each season, which is painstakingly prepared to offer the public a dignified and refined show, in which not only excellent actors are available, but also care has been taken down to the smallest detail of scenery, costumes, lighting and the different elements that influence this project.
“Not many shows can last so many years on stage, that every Christmas they have a season and that every day the space is packed with the public; so we do believe that it is a show that we should bet on in the sense of a most refined artistic work and all the theatrical elements that accompany it,” he commented.
The presentations will take place from December 16 to 22, with a daily performance at 8:00 p.m. Free entry.
