Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health asks millions of people not to get the flu shot

Given the increase in cases of influenza due to the winter season, Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, asked the population that is not at risk of serious illness to refrain from vaccination.

During the press conference of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, he recalled that the vaccine is not widely used, but is for people over 60 years of age, pregnant women and children under five years of age, as well as people with diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic cardiovascular or pulmonary disease, or people who are immunosuppressed.

“I emphasize this because what we see generally, not just this year, but overall, is healthy young people flocking to flu vaccination booths and this takes away the opportunity for people who are really benefiting from the flu vaccine, which are the population groups that I have mentioned,” he said.

It is not the first time that the undersecretary has made such calls, since the beginning of the administration and the influenza vaccination day he has reiterated that millions of Mexicans should not be vaccinated.

Inoculation coverage against this virus reaches 62 percent of the target population and is expected to reach 70 percent by the end of December.

