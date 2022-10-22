Civil Protection says ‘stay at home’ until powerful category 4 Roslyn has passed

Authorities of the three levels of Government continue to be alert and working on preventive actions in order to safeguard the well-being of the population on the Jalisco Coast due to the passage of hurricane “Roslyn”, which remains in category 4.
For this reason, within the official preventive phase of the State Unit for Civil Protection and Firefighters of Jalisco (UEPCBJ) they have evacuated 270 people from the municipality of La Huerta; 33 of these were provided assistance in shelters within this municipality, and the rest of the people decided to go with close relatives.
So far DIF Jalisco has enabled two shelters in the Municipality of La Huerta and five in Puerto Vallarta, all of them have the necessary supplies for the stay of those who choose to stay in these facilities.
Preventive actions continue throughout the Coast, officers from the Puerto Vallarta Regional Command, were deployed by land and by sea to go to communities that only have maritime access such as Yelapa, Quimixto, Aquiles Serdan, Chimo, Mayto, and Pizota to start with evacuation work.
It is estimated that the center of the storm is passing in front of Puerto Vallarta during the early hours of this Sunday, so for the population that lives in the area, it is extremely important to attend to the security measures issued by both State and municipal Civil Protection authorities, such as:
1) Stay at home and only go out in case of emergency.
2) Avoid traveling during the most critical hours on the highways of the regions.
3) The population with houses and buildings that are near or on the sides of rivers and streams, are asked to remain alert to instructions from the authorities to evacuate if necessary.
In addition to the above, it is recalled that the beaches will remain closed today, and according to weather conditions on Sunday. Mountain activities such as cycling, motorcycles, ATVs, and razers, are also suspended during the weekend.
For tourists in Puerto Vallarta, it is recommended that they stay informed through the internal Civil Protection Units of the hotel complexes and also through the corresponding authorities.
The population is invited to take extreme precautions and stay informed about the passage of “Roslyn” through official channels, as well as to avoid misinformation, in case of any emergency, dial 911.
