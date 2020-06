A Mexicali clinic was closed after it was reported for selling an alleged cure to COVID-19, and was legally backed by former PRI governor candidate Enrique Acosta Fregoso.

The Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, and the local Health Secretary, Alonso Pérez Rico, detailed that the center called “Ríos Medical Unit” charged $10,000 pesos to ” cure ” positive patients of the coronavirus, more serious cases were charged upwards of $50,000 pesos for the ‘cure’.