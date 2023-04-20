Cocaine Valued at $2.5 Million Dollars Found Hidden Among Sargassum on Tulum Beach

Tulum, Quintana Roo (Puerto Vallarta Daily News) – During an inspection tour of the tourist zone of Tulum, elements of the National Guard found a bag containing 30 packages of cocaine hidden among the sargassum on the beach.

According to official reports, each package weighed approximately one kilo, so the total weight of the seized cocaine was 30 kilos. The estimated street value of this amount of cocaine is around $2.4 million dollars with the street value of the drug averaging $80.00 per gram.

The discovery of the drugs raises concerns about the prevalence of drug trafficking and organized crime in the area, which has been known for its natural beauty and cultural heritage. Tulum is a popular destination for national and international tourists, who come to enjoy its beaches, cenotes, and archaeological sites.

The authorities have not disclosed any suspects or leads related to the cocaine seizure, but they have assured that an investigation will be launched to determine the origin, destination, and distribution network of the drugs. The Federal Public Ministry Agency, Benito Juárez headquarters, will handle the case.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenge of combating drug trafficking in Mexico, which has been fueled by the demand for drugs in the United States and other countries. Despite the efforts of law enforcement agencies, drug cartels continue to operate with impunity in many parts of the country, often resorting to violence and corruption to maintain their power and profits.