PAHO opens Coronavirus diagnostic lab and workshop in Mexico

In Mexico, preventive measures against coronavirus have been maintained, and although they have promising news about possible cases since there have been no confirmed cases in Mexico. However, PAHO moved forward with opening a diagnostic lab for coronavirus, a disease that affects thousands of people in China.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the Ministry of Health inaugurated the laboratory diagnostic center that will also host an education and workshop center. The educational workshop will be taught in eight Central American countries and in three Mexican states. The course is a response to the epidemic, the objective is to properly train in the diagnosis of the virus.

The workshop is not a confirmation of the virus in the country, according to officials. It is only a precautionary method for the population. The PAHO representative in Mexico, Cristian Morales Fuhrimann announced that Mexico was chosen as the headquarters, thanks to its ability to carry out a diagnosis.

The purpose is to review and discuss the diagnosis, examine the protocols based on the information, conduct training in molecular detection, and deliver the necessary material to carry out the medical analysis.

The countries where the workshop will be taught by the Institute of Epidemiological Diagnosis and Reference (Indre) are Belize, Costa Rica, Nicaragua. Also, Honduras, El Salvador, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, and Cuba.

Among the participating Mexican states are Baja California, Jalisco, and Quintana Roo. This is because they are the states most likely to come into contact with the virus. In Mexico, coronavirus prevention workshops will be coordinated in all state public health laboratories.

“Each of the 31 state laboratories of Mexico will be provided with a framework of 200 tests. Which will grow according to needs,” said the head of the General Directorate of Epidemiology.