Coronavirus in Mexico: April 16, 2021

Until this Thursday, April 15, there were 211,213 deaths caused by the coronavirus disease in Mexico. This means that in the last 24 hours, 401 new deaths were added to the national statistics.

The updated numbers were announced by José Luis Alomía, national director of Epidemiology, who also detailed that from week 12 to 13 of 2021, a decrease of 12% was reported in estimated cases (sum of confirmed and suspected infections) nationally, accounting for 2,486,596 total cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Likewise, 1,820,959 people recovered from the disease.

It was reported that there are 29,297 (1%) active infections, which represents people who presented symptoms in the previous 14 days.

“Let us remember that we are expectant and monitoring changes that may occur in these days and that may represent an expected increase that could occur due to increased mobility during the Easter holidays, specifically the Easter Weekend,” said the official.

They detected that after the Easter holidays there was an increase in positivity in states such as Baja California Sur, Chihuahua, and Guerrero, among others.

In Mexico City, they reported that the positivity of COVID-19 remains at 10%, which they considered being good news, although the World Health Organization recommends a target of 5% or less.

According to the specialist, 17% of bed occupancy was registered nationwide (both general care and with a ventilator).

According to the Serious Acute Respiratory Infection Network (SARI) there are 25,940 general beds available and 5,120 occupied. While with a ventilator there is an availability of 8,915 spaces that patients can access compared to the 2,210 that are currently being used.

To care for patients in a critical situation due to coronavirus, only Chihuahua, Mexico City, Tabasco, and Aguascalientes have more than 30% occupancy.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

The technical report of the SSa indicated that on April 14, 505,338 people were vaccinated, thus accumulating 12,912,963 doses applied since December 24, 2020. In addition, the number of vaccines that have been lost adds up to a total of 8,686 (0.06%).

Additionally, 15,374 (0.1%) cases of side effects or ‘events’, have been reported. Of this total, 13,465 correspond to the vaccine manufactured by Pfizer-BioNTech, 969 to the antigen from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, 589 to SinoVac, 236 to Sputnik V, 108 to CanSino, four to unknown antigens.

Of the counted cases, only 1% (194 patients) presented serious complications related to the application of the antigen. In addition, it was detailed that currently only 53 people are hospitalized as a result of vaccine side effects.

17,888,350 doses of the vaccine have arrived in Mexico to prevent infection against SARS-CoV-2, of which 7,458,750 correspond to Pfizer-BioNTech, 3,589,300 to AstraZeneca, 4.5 million to SinoVac, 900,000 to Sputnik V and 1,440,300 to CansinoBio.

“Today we had shipments, we received 500,000 doses of Sinovac, Coronavac vaccine. Later we had 487,500 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, the second shipment of this week, we had a similar amount on Monday and tomorrow we received over 375,000 in the morning ”, indicated Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion.

Following the vaccination of COVID-19 front-line healthcare personnel and older adults, the Mexican government plans to immunize people between the ages of 50 and 59. Likewise, it was determined that in the states of Tamaulipas, Veracruz, Coahuila, Nayarit, and Chiapas, where there are favorable conditions for returning to face-to-face classes, the antigen will be applied to educational personnel.