Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 16

The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the figures on the progress of the coronavirus in Mexico. Through its Daily Technical Report, it was reported that until the information cutoff at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 5,344,840 total cases and 314,128 deaths from COVID-19 had been registered in the country since the health crisis began in February 2020.

There were 23,096 new infections and 520 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The health authorities also reported that 4,591,088 people have recovered from the disease.

The population sector between 18 and 29 years old is the group that has the highest incidence of infections, followed by the group of 30 to 39 years and finally from 40 to 49 years, in the last five weeks, according to health authorities.

The top 10 states with the highest figures continue to be the following:

Mexico City (1,312,953 million), Mexico State (504,124), Nuevo León (293,282), Guanajuato (265,969), Jalisco (220,569), Tabasco (186,510), San Luis Potosí (171,428), Puebla (159,915), Veracruz (159,711) and Sonora (157,128). Together they make up 64% of all accumulated cases recorded in the country.

In hospital saturation, there were some changes in the demand for general beds to treat non-serious patients with coronavirus. Throughout the country, there is only a 28% demand for general hospital beds, one percentage point less compared to the figure for Tuesday, February 16.

While the use of beds with a respiratory ventilator remains at 21 percent saturation. Puebla is the state with the highest hospital demand as it registered an occupancy of 46.67%, the rest of the country remains below this figure, according to the IRAG Network Information System in its most recent statistical update.

For the information cutoff this Wednesday, 76,049 confirmed active cases were registered, with an activity rate of 58.4 per 100,000 inhabitants. Active infections are those that were detected in the last 14 days and that have an epidemiological validity, so the figure corresponds to the period from February 3 to 16 .

