Coronavirus in Mexico; July 22, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported that until this Thursday, July 22, 2,709,739 cases of accumulated infections of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ) have been registered. In addition, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered 237,626 deaths from the disease.

In the past 24-hours, there was an increase of 16,244 infected and 419 deaths.

This number of infected once again broke a record in the “third wave”, since the last time that more than 16,000 cases were registered in a single day was on January 29, when there were 16,374.

According to the daily report, to date there are an estimated 93,047 active cases of the disease in the country; that is, patients who began to present symptoms in the last 14 days (July 9-22, 2021).

The entities with the highest number of active cases of SARS-CoV-2 in descending order are: Mexico City, State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Veracruz, Quintana Roo , Tabasco, Guerrero, Sonora, Baja California Sur, Yucatán , Guanajuato, Nayarit, Tamaulipas, Oaxaca, San Luis Potosí, Hidalgo, Querétaro, Michoacán, Puebla, Coahuila and Colima, which together account for 95% of all active cases in the country.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

On Thursday, July 22, 2021, Puerto Vallarta recorded 266 infections in a single day and one new death. There has been a total of 1,665 reported cases in the past seven days, compared to 848 cases in the seven days prior, for an increase of 96% compared to the previous seven-day period.

Puerto Vallarta currently reports 1,480 active cases of COVID-19, these being people who have been infected over the past 14-days. The number of active cases in Puerto Vallarta exceeds that of Guadalajara, the second-largest city in Mexico, which has 1,086 active cases.

Puerto Vallarta Naval Hospital is reporting 100% occupancy of beds for treating COVID-19 patients, while the local IMSS Hospital is at 67% occupancy in COVID-19 beds.

Puerto Vallarta General Hospital is reporting no COVID-19 patients, which is unlikely because yesterday they registered 96% occupancy. Puerto Vallarta Regional Hospital is also reporting no COVID-19 patients, although yesterday, they reported 60% occupancy.

Trending News