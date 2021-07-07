Coronavirus in Mexico; July 6, 2021 Report

Mexico reported 7,989 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the highest number recorded in more than four months, for a total of 2,549,862 infections, according to health authorities.

On February 25 there were 8,462 infections, according to official information.

Mexico also added 269 deaths linked to the pandemic in the past day, to reach a total of 233,958, a figure that places it as the fifth world nation with the most deaths from the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to a Reuters count.

Although the advance of the vaccination plan helped maintain a decreasing trend of new infections for several months, after reaching a peak in January, some are beginning to warn of a recent rebound focused on some coastal tourist areas and in the capital.

The objective of the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador is to vaccinate, with at least one dose, those over 18 years of age before October to avoid contingencies, such as the one that happened in Brazil, which has not been able to tame the pandemic since the end of 2020, or India, which experienced its worst virus crisis in May.

Puerto Vallarta reports highest COVID-19 daily case count in months

Puerto Vallarta has confirmed a total of 8,301 cases of COVID-19 and 443 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past 24-hours, Puerto Vallarta has confirmed an additional 82 cases of COVID-19, and one additional death. The new cases reported for July 6, 2021, is one of the highest daily increases in months, and among the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Puerto Vallarta experienced a 30% increase in hospitalizations in June compared to the previous month (May). Due to a lack of available testing, real numbers of daily infections are expected to be much higher than authorities report. Of those being tested, Puerto Vallarta is registering an increase in cases, meaning that community transmission is on the rise within the population not having access to COVID-19 testing and those who are asymptomatic.

