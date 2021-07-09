Coronavirus in Mexico; July 8, 2021 Report

The Ministry of Health reported that this Thursday, July 8, 9,452 cases of coronavirus were registered in the last 24 hours. This is the highest number of confirmed cases in a single day since February 2021.

Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, reported that 14 states in Mexico are experiencing an increase in COVID-19 infections, of which six register a considerable speed in contagions, including Jalisco.

In addition, also in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health reported 266 deaths, to accumulate 234,192 deaths. However, the Mexican government acknowledged at the end of April that the deaths associated with covid-19 are actually just over 332,500, after an analysis of the death certificates.

With this data, the third wave of covid-19 infections confirmed by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, is underway, although the authorities minimize its effects claiming that vaccination has slowed down deaths and advances the plan of immunization.

Mexico remains the fourth country in the world with the most deaths from covid-19, behind the United States, Brazil, and India, and is fifteenth in the number of confirmed infections, according to the University count Johns Hopkins.

The authorities also indicated that the country reached 49.2 million vaccines applied against the coronavirus.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta has confirmed a total of 8,401 cases of COVID-19 and 444 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic. In the past 24-hours, Puerto Vallarta has confirmed an additional 53 cases of COVID-19, a 26% increase from last week on the same day.

The General Hospital of IMSS in Puerto Vallarta is at 100% of its capacity in general beds for Covid-19 care, according to this Wednesday’s cut presented on the IRAG platform of the Federal Ministry of Health.

In addition, the Regional Hospital is 45% occupied in general beds for the care of Covid-19 patience and 73% in beds with a ventilator, which exceeds federal authority recommendations.

