Puerto Vallarta firefighters receive three new motor-pump trucks

This Wednesday, Puerto Vallarta firefighters received three new motor-pump tucks that will not only strengthen Civil Protection and Firefighters services in the city, but also creates safer working conditions for first responders. The new trucks were acquired with one hundred percent municipal resources.

Alicia Briones Mercado, President of the Building Commission for Civil Protection, Risk Management, and Firefighters, recognized the work that the city has done to improve first responder’s work with vehicles, boats, special suits and tools for lifeguards.

She specified that in this case, $1.8 million pesos were allocated, with the City’s own resources for the purchase of these three motor-driven trucks that will be used to extinguish fires and other emergency and security actions.

Adrián Bobadilla García, head of the agency, celebrated the integration of these three units that will improve the service that they provide to citizens every day, vehicles that have a pump and a capacity of three thousand liters of water, in addition to transporting and protecting the personal.

“Within the institution’s projects, one of the priorities is always to minimize, mitigate and reduce response times in emergencies; It is a priority that society demands of us, therefore, to fulfill this objective, personnel, equipment, and vehicles are required. That is why these three vehicles come to strengthen the capacities that we already have, they come to strengthen the service we provide,” he said.

He also mentioned that these three vehicles provide security in the transport of personnel, at work during fires; “Working conditions are improved and the necessary tools are available, which will be reflected in the attention to citizens,” he said.

On behalf of all the elements of Civil Protection and Firefighters, he thanked the support provided to the agency, as well as to the councilor Alicia Briones for the efforts carried out and for always being aware of the needs that first responders have in Puerto Vallarta.

