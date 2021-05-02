Coronavirus in Mexico: May 2, 2021 Update

With 261 new deaths and 2,470 cases registered in the last 24 hours, Mexico reached a total of 217,168 deaths and 2,315,811 accumulated COVID-19 infections, according to the Federal Ministry of Health.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Ricardo Cortés Alcalá, General Director of Health Promotion, explained that the contagion curve at the national level closed the week with a decrease of 17%.

He estimated that the epidemic at the national level is made up of 24,897 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 18 to May 1).

According to data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico, Chihuahua and Tabasco (more than 1,000). In contrast, for the first time there is Tlaxcala, followed by Nayarit and Campeche with the least amount of active cases: 139, 124 and 113 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect last Monday and will be in force until May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in the color “red” (maximum risk); six entities will remain in “green” (low risk): Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” (high risk) six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

Until this Friday, there is an 80% reduction in bed occupancy at the national level (both general care and with a ventilator) since the last peak of cases.

There is a 12% occupancy rate for general hospital beds nationally. All 32 states report less than 30% occupancy. That is, of the 30,361 total beds, 26,715.

While in the case of beds with ventilation equipment, used to intubate the most serious COVID-19 patients, there is a national occupancy of 16% (with a downward trend) and that only Chihuahua and Tabasco have between 30% and 49% occupancy.

Likewise, there are 30 entities with less than 30% occupancy. Of the 10,552 total beds with ventilators, there are 8,871 beds available and 1,681 beds occupied. For several weeks the estimated and active cases of COVID-19 show a sustained decrease.

COVID-19 Vaccinations in Mexico

On Saturday, May 1, 361,199 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were applied. In total, 18,080,005 vaccines have been applied to date.

However, there are only 7,440,439 people who have received their full vaccination schedule (two doses).

According to the report, 831,021 people from the health sector have received their complete vaccination schedule; also 808,028 teachers and 5,801,390 older adults in Mexico.

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, Puerto Vallarta has reported a total of 3,722 cases of the coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, and 405 deaths. This means the city registered seven more cases of COVID-19 and one new death in the past 24-hours. Currently, the city reports 76 active cases (1 less than the previous day), this being people who have been infected in the last 14-days. These are according to the National report, however, the State of Jalisco reports 19 new infections in Puerto Vallarta in the past two days. The State of Jalisco reports a total of 245,425 total cases of the Coronavirus since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Federal Government only reports 85,514 cases in the State since the beginning of the pandemic. In Puerto Vallarta, the State of Jalisco reports a total of 7,204 cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic, while the Federal Government reports 3,722.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.