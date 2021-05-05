Coronavirus in Mexico: May 5, 2021 Update

Federal health authorities reported 395 new deaths from COVID-19, and 3,064 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 217,740 and 2,352,964 cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, José Luis Alomía, Director of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health, explained that, between epidemiological week 15 and 16, the contagion curve at the national level maintained a 12% decrease in infections.

Similarly, he estimated that the epidemic at the national level is made up of 20,587 active cases , that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 21 to May 4).

According to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (more than 1,000). In contrast, Campeche, Chiapas, and Tlaxcala have the lowest number of active cases: 114, 106, and 97 active cases, respectively.

The data is reflected in the colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into force last Monday and will be in force until this Sunday, May 10, where for the fifth consecutive time, there are no entities in “red” color (maximum risk); in “green” (low risk) six entities will remain: Jalisco, Guanajuato, Coahuila, Veracruz, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 20 entities: State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Tamaulipas, Nayarit and Yucatán; Puebla, Querétaro, Michoacán, Baja California, Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Zacatecas, San Luis Potosí, Colima, Aguascalientes, Guerrero, Tlaxcala and Morelos remain; and in “orange” (high risk) six: Mexico City, Chihuahua, Baja California Sur, Hidalgo, Quintana Roo and Tabasco.

COVID-19 Hospitalizations in Mexico

There is an 81% reduction in bed occupancy at the national level (both general care and ventilators) since the last peak of cases.

Of the 29,508 general beds for severe coronavirus patients requiring hospitalization, 3,253 (11%) are occupied nationwide. According to the health agency, all entities in the country have an occupancy below 30% for general care beds.

Meanwhile, of the 10,755 beds with ventilators for the most critical COVID-19 patients, 1,771 (16%) are occupied in the country. The Ministry of Health reported that Chihuahua and Tabasco have an occupancy between 30% and 49%.

COVID-19 vaccination in Mexico

On May 2, 354,566 people received a vaccination shot, accumulating 18,827,623 doses applied since December 24, 2020.

According to the report, 1,025,373 people in the health sector have been vaccinated; Likewise, 943,423 teachers, 10,686,277 older adults, and 85,824 adults from 50 to 59 years old have been vaccinated.

However, only 8,062,112 people already have their complete vaccination schedule (the two doses of antigen).

COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,730 COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered four more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government. However, the local government reports 13 new cases in the past 24-hours, and 7,251 COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, nearly twice the number being reported.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of cases in Mexico.