Enrique de Allende and Vallarta’s Finest Mariachi in ‘Beginnings’ May 8th

A very special Live Music Event is happening at The Palm Cabaret for One Show Only on May 8th at 7 pm. The concert, ‘Beginnings,’ stars Enrique de Allende and brings together 18 of the finest Mariachi in Puerto Vallarta.

Born in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico, Enrique de Allende has been singing and performing from an early age. His extraordinary vocals and heartfelt performances continue to garner him fans in Vallarta and beyond. Majoring in music at college, he continued to study with the renowned Seth Riggs (who trained artists like Michael Jackson, Madonna, Michael Bolton) and more recently with the internationally famous musician/director David Foster. Enrique has also studied with Erik Vitro, a vocal coach of great artists like Arianna Grande, Pink and Katy Perry.

Enrique has a repertoire of classic songs in English, Spanish and Italian. He is a great singer of both classical and pop-contemporary music. As a versatile artist, he interprets a wide range of music from operatic themes to Big Band to Pop to Traditional Mexican Romantic and Mariachi music.

World-famous music producer, David Foster, who has trained and produced artists such as Josh Groban and Celine Dion, says this about Enrique de Allende: “The interpretations of Enrique de Allende bristle your skin. It is an experience that penetrates your ears and connects you with universal contemporary music, with a romantic, classic style, but with a youthful touch. It’s the new Julio Iglesias, a sweet but powerful voice.”

Enrique de Allende is one of the most extraordinary singers to ever grace a Vallarta stage. You won’t want to miss this fantastic musical performance. Join Enrique and the Mariachis for this night of musical magic!

Tickets for all shows can be purchased at The Palm’s box office at Olas Altas 508, or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. For your safety, the venue has added ventilation, social distancing, masks, and reduced capacity. This means you can feel comfortable while enjoying all of the great performances at The Palm Cabaret.