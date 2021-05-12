Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 12, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,783 COVID-19 cases and 408 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered 14 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

However, Jalisco reports a total of 7,350 cases of COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic, and 20 new cases in the past 24-hours.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

COVID-19 in Mexico

The Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday, May 11, 1,897 new cases of COVID-19 in Mexico, accumulating a total of 2,368,393 reported infections. Likewise, after registering 234 new deaths in the past 24-hours, the total number of deaths rose to 219,323.

During the daily press conference to report on the progress of the pandemic in the country, Alethse de la Torre Rosas, General Director of the National Center for the Prevention and Control of HIV and AIDS, explained that the infection curve at the national level during epidemiological week 17 showed a decrease of 16%.

The epidemic at the national level is made up of 17,228 active cases, that is, people who began with signs and symptoms of the disease in the last 14 days (April 28 to May 11).

According to the data published on the website of the health agency, Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases (more than 3,000 cases), followed by the State of Mexico and Tabasco (over 1,000), among the three states, they concentrate 43% of the active cases in the country.

The data is reflected in the new colors of the Epidemiological Traffic Light that came into effect from this Monday and will be in force until May 23, where for the sixth consecutive time, there are no entities in “red” color (maximum risk); 14 entities will remain in “green” (low risk): Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León, San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Jalisco, Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Veracruz, Oaxaca, Chiapas, and Campeche.

In “yellow” (moderate risk), 15 entities: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero, Morelos, Yucatán, State of Mexico and Mexico City; and in “orange” (high risk) three: Chihuahua, Tabasco and Quintana Roo.