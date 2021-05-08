Coronavirus in Puerto Vallarta: May 8, 2021 Update

As of today, the Federal Government reports a total of 3,753 COVID-19 cases and 407 deaths in Puerto Vallarta since the beginning of the pandemic. This means the city registered nine more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths in the past 24-hours, according to the Federal Government.

However, Jalisco reports twice the number of cases that the Federal Government reports for the area. Due to inconstancies in the State of Jalisco updating daily statistics, the number of COVID-19 cases over the last 24-hours in Puerto Vallarta hasn’t been made available at the time of this report.

Cases in Puerto Vallarta are likely 5-times higher than what is reported. A lack of testing and the federal statistics not taking into consideration private hospitals and laboratories contribute to the underreporting of COVID-19 cases in Puerto Vallarta and nationally throughout Mexico.

Coronavirus in Mexico

Health authorities in Mexico reported 484 new deaths caused by the COVID-19 disease in the last 24 hours. With this, a total of 218,657 deaths have been registered since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to the data, in the last 24 hours, there were 3,043 new cases, with which there is a total of 2,361,874 confirmed infections accumulated since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the Epidemiological Traffic Light of coronavirus ( COVID-19 ), the warning level of contagion in each state, which will be in force from May 10 to 23.

For the sixth time in a row, no state will be “red” (maximum risk of contagion). The last ones had been Guerrero and Guanajuato (from February 15 to 28).

In the color “green” (low risk of contagion) there will be 14 entities, eight more than two weeks ago: Sonora, Sinaloa, Durango, Coahuila, Nuevo León , San Luis Potosí, Guanajuato, Jalisco , Nayarit, Tlaxcala, Veracruz , Oaxaca, Chiapas and Campeche.

In “yellow” or moderate risk there will be 15 entities, five less than last time: Baja California, Baja California Sur, Zacatecas, Aguascalientes, Tamaulipas, Colima, Michoacán, Querétaro, Hidalgo, Puebla, Guerrero, Morelos, Yucatán, State of Mexico and, for the first time, Mexico City.

While in “orange” (high risk) there will be only three; It was reduced by half: Chihuahua, Tabasco, and Quintana Roo.

Despite the considerable decrease in infections, hospitalizations, and deaths in Mexico due to SARS-CoV-2 , it is important that the population does not lower its guard, especially in the presence of new variants that have arrived in the country: