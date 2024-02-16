Couple Exchanges Vows in Unconventional Wedding Ceremony at Oxxo in Puerto Vallarta

In a heartwarming celebration of love that transcends tradition, Genaro Hernández and Alondra Vilchis recently made headlines as they tied the knot in what might be one of the most unexpected wedding venues: an Oxxo convenience store.
The couple, who considers themselves soul mates, decided to take their vows within the familiar aisles of the Oxxo franchise located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Renowned as the "most beautiful Oxxo in Mexico," the store served as the perfect backdrop for their unique union after they emerged as winners of the "Dilo Con Oxxo" campaign.
This independent news site is supported by subscribers.
Login now, or subscribe today. As a premium subscriber to our independent news site, for as low as .10 cents per day, you'll unlock full news coverage of the events that shape our city, exclusive interviews with local influencers, and in-depth reports that get to the heart of Puerto Vallarta's unique challenges and triumphs, while also learning more about news throughout Mexico that makes a difference. Help us sustain the future of independent journalism in Puerto Vallarta. It's a small market so advertising doesn't make a dent in the costs, but you can help! Subscribe today and become an essential part of the conversation.
Popular posts:
- Earthquake of Magnitude 5.0 Felt in Puerto Vallarta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - A magnitude 5 earthquake struck 100 kilometers southwest of Puerto Vallarta this afternoon, surprising some residents but fortunately not leading to any reported damage. The National Seismological Service confirmed the seismic event, which occurred at 2:42 p.m. local time, with its epicenter located approximately 100 kilometers southwest of the popular coastal…
- Puerto Vallarta International Airport Witnesses Passenger Growth in January 2024 The Puerto Vallarta International Airport, officially known as Gustavo Díaz Ordaz International Airport, has demonstrated significant growth in passenger traffic during the first month of 2024. According to the latest figures released by the Pacific Airport Group (GAP), the airport welcomed approximately 699,900 passengers in January, marking a 1.9 percent increase from the 687,100 passengers…
- Hotel and Motel Association of Puerto Vallarta Prepares For High Occupancy During Holy Week Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - As Puerto Vallarta gears up for the upcoming Holy Week and Easter holidays, the local hotel and motel association reports promising signs of robust tourism activity. With just six weeks remaining until the peak vacation period, stakeholders in the hospitality sector are diligently preparing to accommodate the influx of visitors expected…
- Timeshare in Puerto Vallarta Continues to Grow Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In an exclusive interview, María de Lourdes Ayala Ochoa, President of the Association of Timeshare Tourist Developers and Promoters (Adeprotur) of Puerto Vallarta and Bahía de Banderas, discussed the future of the timeshare industry, emphasizing the importance of innovation and aligning offerings with member preferences as the sector moves towards 2030.…
- Puerto Vallarta to Host the Fiestas de Mayo Festival 2024 Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, is gearing up for the eagerly anticipated Fiestas de Mayo Festival, set to take place from May 16th to June 2nd, 2024. Now in its third consecutive year, the festival will be held at the Explanada Vallarta, conveniently located near the International Convention Center (CIC) of Puerto Vallarta, promising an accessible and…
- Successful Conclusion of the 16th Madonnari 2024 Puerto Vallarta Festival Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 16th edition of the highly anticipated Madonnari 2024 Puerto Vallarta Festival culminated in a resounding success this Sunday, as talented artists from various corners of the country, both local and visiting, adorned the streets and plazas of the city with their vibrant and captivating creations over three days. Mayor Luis…
- PGA Brings Golf Back to Puerto Vallarta With The Third Mexico Open at Vidanta Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - The 2024 Mexico Open at Vidanta, a highlight event in Mexico and Latin America known for its outstanding combination of social, culinary, and sports experiences, is swiftly approaching, with only 32 days remaining until the championship winner is announced. Scheduled to occur from February 22 to 25, this prestigious PGA TOUR…
- Alleged Thief in Puerto Vallarta Killed by Police Officer Following Assault After Chase In a dramatic turn of events on Federal Highway 200 in the Las Juntas district, an alleged thief met a fatal end after an encounter with law enforcement. The individual, believed to be a young man around 22 years old, succumbed to injuries sustained during the incident, which involved a chase and a subsequent shooting…
- Puerto Vallarta with the Most Cases of Dengue in Jalisco Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta finds itself at the forefront of a concerning trend as dengue fever cases continue to rise. While the incidence rate might not be the highest, recent data from the Jalisco Health Secretariat's aguaconeldengue portal reveals that Puerto Vallarta has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state. As…
- Seismic Swarm Prompts School Closures in Mexicali, Baja California In the wake of a seismic swarm that rattled Baja California early Monday morning, Governor Marina del Pilar has taken proactive measures to ensure the safety of students in Mexicali. Following a series of earthquakes, with magnitudes ranging from 3.5 degrees onwards, classes at all educational levels in Mexicali have been suspended for Monday, February…