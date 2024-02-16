Couple Exchanges Vows in Unconventional Wedding Ceremony at Oxxo in Puerto Vallarta

In a heartwarming celebration of love that transcends tradition, Genaro Hernández and Alondra Vilchis recently made headlines as they tied the knot in what might be one of the most unexpected wedding venues: an Oxxo convenience store.

The couple, who considers themselves soul mates, decided to take their vows within the familiar aisles of the Oxxo franchise located in Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco. Renowned as the "most beautiful Oxxo in Mexico," the store served as the perfect backdrop for their unique union after they emerged as winners of the "Dilo Con Oxxo" campaign.

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.