COVID-19 cases in Mexico increase to 6,297; 486 deaths

In Mexico, the deaths from coronavirus on Thursday increased to 486 with 6,297 confirmed cases.

The General Director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, said at a press conference held on Thursday that the pandemic was growing in the Americas region and was about to reach the figures recorded in Europe.

Despite the warning from the Director, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, endorsed the government’s plan to begin scaling back on some measures put in place to control the spread of the virus.

López-Gatell explained that in the municipalities where there is a lower transmission of the virus, the sanitary protection measures will be lifted May 17, while in the areas with the highest transmission will begin to lift restrictions on May 30. A determination that was made while cases continue to increase and most of the country outside of large urban areas have struggled to supply adequate testing.

The official, while supporting the easing of restrictions, conceded that the real number of infected is more than 55,000 in Mexico, although the government has only confirmed 6,297.

Mexico has tested less than 40,000 people since the beginning of the pandemic and currently records over 12,000 suspected cases, being individuals who present symptoms and considered likely to carry the virus but were not tested.

Statistics of the pandemic in Mexico: 58 percent of the cases are men, and 42 percent belong to women, 64 percent of people recover on an outpatient basis.