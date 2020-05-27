COVID-19 in Puerto Vallarta is worse than the daily numbers reveal

Dr. Jorge Téllez López, Rectos of the Centro Universitario de la Costa, of the University of Guadalajara, announced that, according to data recorded through the laboratory at the university, the SARS CoV-2 virus has spread among popular colonies and residential areas of the municipality of Puerto Vallarta.

He affirmed there are some hot spots or coronavirus, some are located near the city center, such as on 5 de Diciembre, but also in Las Gaviotas, Santa María, in the Ixtapa delegation, particularly in Banus and Tamarinds.

“As our testing as expanded, we have realized that the behavior of positives throughout the municipality, particularly in the urban area, has already become a series of random distribution point, but there are only three types of models: Homogeneous, (where all the points are at the same distance), Agglomerate, (where all are grouped, as in the case of the aforementioned colonies) and the last one is random”, he points out.

Dr. Jorge Téllez assured that in recent weeks “the number of positives has increased, but I also have to admit that, in the case of our laboratory, epidemiological follow-up is being done on positive cases, we are contact tracing every positive case we discover.

So, he said, we invite those contacts to request the test and do it, we are working towards where we can find positive cases of COVID-19, and for that reason, perhaps we have such a high positivity rate, more than the other laboratories at the UdeG, specifically in the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area.

“What is worrying is the prevalence of the pandemic in our locality with other localities in the state of Jalisco. Prevalence is the number of positive cases among the size of the population, we cannot compare the population of Puerto Vallarta, as of Guadalajara, we are very close to the number of positive cases in Guadalajara,” he said.

He explained if we divide the number of positives in the size of the population, then the incidence is higher in Puerto Vallarta, nobody takes that data, and nobody illustrates it. If we were to handle pandemic prevalence, we would be the number one municipality in the state of Jalisco. I comment on this, not to alarm, but so that we are more careful and avoid people who have less contact, who stay at home. ”

The numbers released every day by the federal government only report the number of cases detected in the public health system, not private hospitals or private laboratories, such as the one at Centro Universitario de la Costa in Puerto Vallarta.

Currently, the federal government’s testing is one of the lowest in the world with .04 people tested out of every 1,000 residents. The world average is 22 people for every 1,000 residents.