COVID-19 infections continue to grow in Mexico; another new record today

The Ministry of Health (SSa) reported this Friday, June 12, that the cases admitted by the federal government for COVID-19 infections are 139,196, that is another record day of 5,222 new cases today. Furthermore, since the beginning of the epidemic, Mexico has suffered at least 16,448 fatalities, adding 504 new deaths today.

Yesterday, Jalisco reported 5,632 COVID-19 cases, while the Federal Government only reported 3,511, under-reporting 2,121 cases in the State of Jalisco.

Puerto Vallarta reported 508 cases of COVID-19, while the Federal Government only reported 344, under-reporting cases in Puerto Vallarta by 164 cases.

The American continent is experiencing its most critical weeks as it is the most affected by the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19), since it has five of the 10 countries with the most cases of contagion, which is why the World Health Organization (WHO) alerted the region’s leaders about the danger of lifting the restrictions.

One of the cases is Mexico, which ranks 14th in the number of positive cases worldwide; however, it ranks seventh with the most deaths at the same time, according to the latest update from Johns Hopkins University. Much of this is due to a lack of testing in Mexico, it is expected that cases in Mexico are at least 10X greater than being reported.

Mike Ryan, WHO executive director for Health Emergencies, said during the virtual press conference that the situation in Mexico is “clearly difficult, it is challenging.”

Ryan asked the heads of state of America to issue “coherent messages” to fight the pandemic, since citizens sometimes receive contradictory advice from their governments, referring to statements by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who is encouraging the public to begin to leave the confinements, although practically the whole country is still in the red of the epidemiological rankings.

“Citizens are confused if they hear different messages and it is necessary to ensure that they have the best possible information to protect themselves, their loved ones and communities.”

Despite the rapid growth of COVID-19 in Mexico, local, state and the federal government are being pressured to reopen the economy and get the population back to work.

Today, Jalisco announced that hotels and beaches will begin to open in Puerto Vallarta with 30% occupancy limits.

COVID-19 won’t disappear without a vaccine, which likely won’t be available for another year, the population will need to learn to coexist with this new virus, the strategy of closing businesses and forcing people to remain in their homes is no longer sustainable.