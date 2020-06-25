COVID-19 takes another 947 lives in Mexico today; it’s not getting better

José Luis Alomía, General Director of Epidemiology, reported that this Wednesday, June 24, Mexico reached 24,324 deaths from COVID-19, adding 947 lost lives today. In addition, there are 196,847 accumulated infections with 5,437 new cases within the last 24 hours.

There are 24,036 active confirmed cases in the country, which represent those who were infected in the past 14 days. There are 256,336 negative cases, 62,475 suspects, and a dismal 515,658 COVID-19 tests in four months.

Yesterday, the State of Jalisco reported a total of 9,875 confirmed cases, with 598 cases added in 24-hours, a new record for single day infections in the State. The Federal Government is only reporting 5,524 cases in Jalisco, continuing it’s under-reporting of cases in the State by 4,347.

Puerto Vallarta reached a total of 690 cases and 47 deaths, adding 3 more deaths today. The Federal Government is only reporting 459 cases in Puerto Vallarta, an under-reporting of 231 cases in the city.

There are currently 15 states, including the capital, that are on ‘red alert’, meaning extreme risk, and 17 states on orange alert (high risk); which will remain in their current warning levels until next Friday when the information is updated.

The World Health Organization ( WHO ) registers America as the place where the majority of confirmed active cases are concentrated, with 1,091,555.

The Eastern Mediterranean area is behind the American continent, with 273,392 currently infected or 14.1% of cases, while in third place is Europe with 259,680 active cases or 13.1 percent. The total number of confirmed cases worldwide is 9,129,146, but those confirmed in the last 14 days are 1,982,575 or 22 percent. The global case fatality rate is 5.2 percent.