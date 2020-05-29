COVID-19 Today: Mexico adds 3,377 new cases and 447 deaths

In the update of daily figures on the progression of the coronavirus disease in Mexico, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that there are 447 new deaths (9,044 total) and 3,377 new cases of COVID-19 (81,400 total).

The health authorities reported that 16,315 active infections have been registered, which means that these patients presented symptoms in the last 14 days, which is an increase of 723 active cases, indicating the virus is still growing in the country.

Internationally, it was reported that the Americas region continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic, concentrating 54.8% of active cases, while in Europe the percentage decreases with 20.7% of patients who have presented symptoms in the last 14 days.

Despite the fact that in recent weeks the largest number of infections and deaths have accumulated so far in the pandemic, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador confirmed that next week he will begin public tours and gatherings.

“I have already made the decision to go out, because we need to restart our public life and go towards the new normality, with all care,” he emphasized.

Early in the pandemic, the president was criticized for continuing is national tours, drawing large crowds, shaking hands, and hugging supporters while the government was asking the population to social distance.

During the press conference that the president heads every morning, he said that his adversaries will criticize all his actions: “My adversaries do what they do, they will not like anything, that if I stay, why am I locked up, why I do not give a message to start the new normal,” he said.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, pointed out that López Obrador fulfills a state function, which is part of an essential activity.

“There are a series of programmatic elements of government activities that cannot and should not be stopped because the well-being and development of this country depends on it and must be reactivated,” he assured.

On next week’s schedule, the president will travel to promote his success in beginning the Mayan Train project, the travel in which the Undersecretary declared as essential to the country.