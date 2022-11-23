COVID cases in Mexico continue to increase

According to the weekly technical report of the Ministry of Health, as of this Tuesday, November 22, Mexico accumulates 7,125,098 positive cases and 330,495 deaths due to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic . . .
**** CONTINUE READING AS A SUBSCRIBER****
Support local and independent news for less than .08 cents a day!
If you are currently a supporter, login here
If you wish to support this independent and local news site with a yearly contribution of $29.99 USD (.08 cents a day) and access this article, and many more please subscribe here!
Subscriptions Include:
- Access to all PVDN content
- No Ads
- Newsletter (4-6 every week)
- Emergency alerts for life-threatening events in Puerto Vallarta
To help support this website, 80% of all articles on PVDN are reserved for subscribers. You can learn more about PVDN and me here.