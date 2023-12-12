Crocodile Captured and Safely Relocated in Nuevo Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - In a swift response to a citizen report, Civil Protection personnel successfully captured a disoriented crocodile wandering in an urban area of Bahía de Banderas, Nayarit, this Tuesday.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday morning when the State Tourist Police received a report about a crocodile sighting at a treatment plant in the town of Nuevo Nayarit, also known as Nuevo Vallarta, within the Bahía de Banderas municipality. Acting promptly, the authorities notified the Nayarit Firefighters, who are trained in handling wildlife encounters in urban settings.

Upon arrival at the scene . . .

