Puerto Vallarta’s Traditional Christmas and New Year Dinners Reflect Its Multiculturalism

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Puerto Vallarta is a visual feast and a culinary hotspot, especially during the festive season. As Christmas and New Year's Eve approaches, the city's rich multicultural tapestry weaves a diverse and mouth-watering array of traditional dishes, reflecting its unique blend of local and international influences.

The Christmas dinner table in Puerto Vallarta is a testament to the city's gastronomic diversity. The coastal location ensures an abundant supply of fresh seafood, making zarandeado fish, roasted fish, ceviche, and aguachile popular choices. These sea-based delicacies offer a distinct local flavor to . . .

This independent news site is supported by subscribers.