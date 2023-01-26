VACATION RENTALS

Crocodile captured in Puerto Vallarta at Parque Lineal

January 26, 2023
, ,

Elements of the Municipal Government's Environment Department captured an adult crocodile approximately 2.63 meters long, in Linear Park, near the Ex Haciendas del Pitillal, this Wednesday.

The specimen is marked with the number 530 and was relocated to the El Salado estuary.

This . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website