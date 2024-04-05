Crocodile Captured in Puerto Vallarta’s Las Glorias Area Measuring Three Meters

A commotion was stirred in Puerto Vallarta's Las Glorias area as a sizable crocodile was spotted prowling near the vicinity. Swift action ensued following a report to 911, as Ecology personnel collaborated with elements from the Municipal Police's Green Patrol and Firefighters to address the situation effectively. The collaborative efforts culminated in the successful capture of the formidable reptile, which had been roaming in the channel known as Los Tules, merely minutes away from the heart of this popular tourist destination.