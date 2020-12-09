Cruises will return to Puerto Vallarta in the first quarter of 2021

Cruise ships will return to Puerto Vallarta starting in the first quarter of 2021, according to the cruiselines.

Carnival Cruises Line announced that it plans to return to Puerto Vallarta in early March, while on other routes they will do so until the end of April.

Through a statement, the cruise company announced that it has canceled select itineraries for specific operations in 2021, while implementing its plans for the resumption of cruises next year, including the February departures from Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston and the maiden voyage of the Mardi Gras.

The pause will be extended in those cases until April 24. Mardi Gras will operate from Port Canaveral starting in 2021 and will be the first ship powered by Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) in the Americas. The ship also has BOLT, the first roller coaster at sea.

Carnival is also canceling the remaining itineraries scheduled to operate out of Miami, Port Canaveral, and Galveston from February 28.

“We apologize to our guests, but we must continue to take a thoughtful, deliberate, and measured approach as we chart our return to operations in 2021. Our commitment to the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit is at the same time”, says the shipping company.

Carnival continues, all the other ships would sail from the end of February, and in the case of the Mexican Riviera, the first route is being offered as of March 6.

In Puerto Vallarta, Carnival had been operating at least one weekly cruise before the pandemic, most recently with the Carnival Panorama, which is also announced for another visit next year.