Death toll in Brazil’s Petropolis reaches 104 after rains trigger mudslides

PETROPOLIS, Brazil, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The death toll from mudslides in Brazil’s colonial-era city of Petropolis rose to 104 on Thursday and was expected to increase further as the region reels from the heaviest rains in almost a century this week.
As the rescue effort continued, the local morgue was forced to use a refrigerated truck as a back up as more victims were being brought in while other bodies still awaited to be identified by their families.
“Working overnight, with poor lighting and soggy ground, is always a challenge. But I’m determined to work tirelessly in our search for survivors,” Rio de Janeiro’s civil defense head Leandro Monteiro said.
More than 500 rescue workers, along with neighbors and relatives of the victims, are still searching for possible survivors, the emergency services said.
A preliminary tally suggested at least 35 more people missing. According to officials, at least 13 children are among the dead.
“I’ve been living here for 44 years and never saw anything like that… All my friends are gone, they are all dead, all buried,” local resident Maria Jose Dante de Araujo said.
The downpours, which on Tuesday alone exceeded the average for the entire month of February, caused mudslides that buried homes, flooded streets, washed away cars and buses and left gashes hundreds of yards wide on the region’s mountainsides.
It was the heaviest rainfall registered since 1932 in Petropolis, a tourist destination in the hills of Rio de Janeiro state, popularly known as the “Imperial City” as it was the summer getaway of Brazilian royalty in the 19th century.
More than 420 people had to leave their homes, taking shelter in local schools and other makeshift accommodation. Rio de Janeiro Governor Claudio Castro on Wednesday compared the damage to a war zone.
“I don’t even have words, I’m devastated. We are all devastated for what we have lost, for our neighbors, for our friends, our homes. And we are still alive, what about those who are gone?” said resident Luci Vieira dos Santos.
Thursday morning brought sunshine to the region, but the weather forecast pointed to more rainfall later in the day. Power distribution has yet to be fully restored in the area.
Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has promised to visit the region upon his return from an official trip to Russia and Hungary, has pledged federal help.
Receive the PVDN newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, Become a Sponsor here.
In light of the disaster, Brazil’s Economy Ministry responded by approving tax breaks for both Rio de Janeiro and Espírito Santo, where the downpours also caused damage.
Since December, heavy rains have triggered deadly floods and landslides across much of Brazil, threatening to delay harvests and briefly forcing the suspension of mining operations in the state of Minas Gerais, just north of Rio.
Reporting by Sebastian Rocandio in Petropolis and Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro; Additional reporting by Eduardo Simoes in Sao Paulo and Marcela Ayres in Brasilia; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by John Stonestreet, Alison Williams, Chizu Nomiyama and Diane Craft
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Experts from Israel diagnose the current water situation in Puerto Vallarta Specialists in the hydro-sanitary industry from Israel concluded with the evaluation stage for the diagnosis of the infrastructure and the supply of drinking water and drainage in Puerto Vallarta. It was through tours of the agency’s facilities that the final stage of this exercise carried out by SEAPAL Vallarta with the Israel Technological Institute –…
- COVID-19 in Jalisco declines, specialists ask to maintain vigilance Appointments for COVID-19 testing in the call center of the University of Guadalajara have decreased by half in the last two weeks, reports Jesús Carlos Mora, coordinator of the area. He details that at the end of January they answered, on average, 700 calls a day, but currently there are only 300. José Parra Sandoval,…
- Newborn baby kidnapped from Jalisco hospital in 2005 found alive After 16 years of searching, Salvador Macías López “Chavita” was located after being kidnapped as a newborn at IMSS clinic 45 in Guadalajara, in 2005. The news was confirmed on Thursday by the governor of the State of Jalisco through a tweet, in which he reported that the location was achieved thanks to various analyzes…
- Coronavirus in Mexico as of February 16 The Ministry of Health (SSa) updated the figures on the progress of the coronavirus in Mexico. Through its Daily Technical Report, it was reported that until the information cutoff at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 5,344,840 total cases and 314,128 deaths from COVID-19 had been registered in the country since the health crisis began…
- Death toll in Brazil’s Petropolis reaches 104 after rains trigger mudslides PETROPOLIS, Brazil, Feb 17 (Reuters) – The death toll from mudslides in Brazil’s colonial-era city of Petropolis rose to 104 on Thursday and was expected to increase further as the region reels from the heaviest rains in almost a century this week. As the rescue effort continued, the local morgue was forced to use a…