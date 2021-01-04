Despite activating the ‘Emergency Button’, COVID-19 in Jalisco isn’t slowing

The application of the new version of the emergency button with restrictive measures to prevent COVID-19 infections in Jalisco has not yet reflected in the reduction of cases and hospital occupancy.

The governor of Jalisco reported, via social networks, that the occupation in general hospitals beds for people affected by the virus increased to 40.7%; last week it was 34%. The Intensive Care Units (ICU) are still at half their capacity (51%) with a slight reduction compared to the previous report which was 53.2%.

The positivity rate also grew, 46.5 out of 100 tests applied were positive for the virus.

“Unfortunately, the December parties will continue to be reflected in contagions, we hope that the measures we take to reduce mobility at night and on the weekends, until January 10, will help us reverse the trend, cut chains of infections and save lives,” the governor wrote.

The Central Region, where the Guadalajara Metropolitan Area (ZMG) is located, registered 56.5% occupancy in ICU; while the North Region reported occupied 78.6% of the general beds. According to official figures, there are 95 municipalities with a high risk of contagion.