Discovering the Beauty of the Riviera Nayarit on your next visit to Puerto Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Are you looking for a day trip opportunity to explore some areas outside of Puerto Vallarta on your next vacation? The Riviera Nayarit, located on the Pacific coast of Mexico, might just be the perfect spot for you. With 307 kilometers of coastal towns and beaches, the Riviera Nayarit offers a diverse range of activities and experiences that will leave you amazed, and you can arrive by public transportation, car, taxi, or uber from Puerto Vallarta.

Starting your trip in Nuevo Nayarit, also known as Nuevo Vallarta, is highly recommended. Located in the municipality of Bahía de Banderas, this town offers a wide range of activities such as swimming with dolphins, snorkeling, scuba diving, sport fishing, and even playing golf on a professional course. The location is still close enough to Puerto Vallarta that you can be back on the Malecon to enjoy the city life in the evening.

Punta Mita, located on a peninsula, is another iconic place in Banderas Bay. It is a luxurious and relaxing spot that offers an opportunity to participate in coral reef rehabilitation initiatives. With the guidance of specialists, you can learn more about the complex system of coral reefs and even adopt a coral. You will receive an adoption certificate and regular updates on the growth of your coral, making it an unforgettable experience.

If you’re a beach lover, then the Riviera Nayarit won’t disappoint you. Sayulita, a Magic Town since 2015, is famous for its impressive waves that have conquered the world, even hosting international surf tournaments. However, if you prefer a more relaxed and quieter environment, Los Muertos Beach is the perfect spot for snorkeling and admiring tropical fish, not to be confused with the beach of the same name in the Romantic Zone of Puerto Vallarta.

San Blas, a historically significant beach, is the location of the first maritime customs office in the Pacific, installed by the colonial government. The Contaduría fort, built in 1770, quickly became one of the most important in New Spain. This beach is known for its calmness and untouched beauty, making it almost a virgin beach.

Finally, San Pancho is an extremely peaceful and serene location. This beach is considered one of the best beaches in the Riviera Nayarit due to its environmental preservation efforts and promotion of different artistic expressions. The Huichol community is an important presence in the area, and their beautiful handicrafts are available for purchase.