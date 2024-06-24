Discovering Zihuatanejo: Imagine Puerto Vallarta 50 Years Ago

Situated along Mexico's Pacific coastline, Zihuatanejo seamlessly blends tradition, natural beauty, and modern conveniences. Unlike its more renowned counterparts such as Cancun or Cabo San Lucas, Zihuatanejo offers a tranquil, genuine experience, making it perfect for travelers seeking both relaxation and adventure. With its pristine beaches, vibrant culture, and welcoming atmosphere, this charming town promises an unforgettable getaway. During my visit to Zihuatanejo with my partner, I felt as if I were stepping back in time to what Puerto Vallarta might have been like 50 years ago. This perspective was particularly intriguing, given that I moved to Puerto Vallarta 15 years ago and have witnessed the building boom and influx of tourists and foreigners that have massively changed the character of the city.