‘Do not travel to Mexico’: CDC updates travel alert to maximum risk

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) updated its COVID travel alert for Mexico on Monday, recommending not to visit the country.

In their update, the center highlighted the risk of becoming infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus during trips to Mexico even if visitors have their full vaccination schedule.

In December, the CDC had placed Mexico at level 3 of its COVID travel alerts. The institution handles a four-level scale, where 1 is low risk and 4 represents a maximum risk, so it is requested not to travel to those countries or territories.

In the event that travel is necessary, the center asks US citizens to follow all recommendations and provisions against COVID-19 while in Mexico.

The update comes amid the ‘omicron wave’ in Mexico, which has led to record numbers of infections and the highest death tolls since October.

Although the Ministry of Health has already started the application of COVID vaccine boosters for people 40 years of age and older, there is still a ‘resistance’ to inoculate healthy children and adolescents against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

“(The children) suffer from pneumonia, multiple inflammatory syndromes, neurological diseases and develop high levels of diabetes,” warned Andreu Comas, research professor at the Center for Research in Health Sciences at the University of San Luis Potosí.

“A preventable death is not worth it with the argument of austerity”, he criticized.

Malaquías López, an epidemiologist, and member of the UNAM Commission for Emergency Care COVID-19 warned that children “do suffer from serious fatal illnesses, such as multiple inflammatory syndromes, arteries that cause death, respiratory infections, muscle aches, among other ills.

