Donate toys to local kids for Three Kings Day

With the aim of bringing joy to the boys and girls of Puerto Vallarta, the Municipal DIF System chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, carries out the collection of toys “Gifts from the Heart” in coordination with the “Juguetón” campaign, to bring a gift to children of families in vulnerable situations on Three Kings Day, when most kids in Mexico receive their gifts for Christmas.

The president of the welfare organization María de Jesús, mentioned that Three Kings Day is one of the most significant dates for any boy or girl, and sometimes it is difficult for parents to be able to give them something, so she extended the invitation to all people, companies, institutions, and organizations, to join the toy collection campaign.

As part of the collection, the organization joins “Juguetón” directed by TV Azteca and the Puerto Mágico brand, which is why Teresita Marmolejo López, brand manager of Puerto Mágico in the municipality, highlighted that coordination will be generated to make the delivery between both campaigns.

Roberto Ramos Vázquez, general director of the Municipal DIF System, added that there is already a registry of families that previously had a census of specific areas to which the caravan would go, such as rural towns, colonies in the north, from El Pitillal, Ixtapa and Las Palmas.

On this occasion, the goal is to collect 10 thousand toys that will be distributed in thirty neighborhoods of the municipality identified with vulnerability, it is important that the toys do not require batteries, are not warlike and are in good or new condition, and are delivered before January 4, 2022, the deadline for the campaign.

The collection centers where you can take your donation are: the facilities of the Puerto Vallarta DIF System, at Av. Paseo de las Palmas S / N Col. Barrio Santa María; Seapal Vallarta, at Av. Francisco Villa S / N, Lázaro Cárdenas; Puerto Mágico on Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio, Zona Hotelera Nte; Miami Wings & Games in Centro City, calle Prisciliano Sánchez 519-Local # 28; Arte Spa in Centro City, Calle Prisciliano Sánchez 519-Local # 15, and at PVRPV Real Estate, in Calle Lázaro Cárdenas # 205 Local 6, col. Emiliano Zapata.

For more information or to join the campaign, you can call 322 225 9936 ext. 161, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

