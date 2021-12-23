Donate toys to local kids for Three Kings Day

With the aim of bringing joy to the boys and girls of Puerto Vallarta, the Municipal DIF System chaired by María de Jesús López Delgado, carries out the collection of toys “Gifts from the Heart” in coordination with the “Juguetón” campaign, to bring a gift to children of families in vulnerable situations on Three Kings Day, when most kids in Mexico receive their gifts for Christmas.
The president of the welfare organization María de Jesús, mentioned that Three Kings Day is one of the most significant dates for any boy or girl, and sometimes it is difficult for parents to be able to give them something, so she extended the invitation to all people, companies, institutions, and organizations, to join the toy collection campaign.
As part of the collection, the organization joins “Juguetón” directed by TV Azteca and the Puerto Mágico brand, which is why Teresita Marmolejo López, brand manager of Puerto Mágico in the municipality, highlighted that coordination will be generated to make the delivery between both campaigns.
Roberto Ramos Vázquez, general director of the Municipal DIF System, added that there is already a registry of families that previously had a census of specific areas to which the caravan would go, such as rural towns, colonies in the north, from El Pitillal, Ixtapa and Las Palmas.
Receive the PVDN morning newsletter, exclusive content, and Whatsapp messaging for emergency alerts, by becoming a PVDN Supporter, learn more here, Or you can support local media with a one-time donation here
On this occasion, the goal is to collect 10 thousand toys that will be distributed in thirty neighborhoods of the municipality identified with vulnerability, it is important that the toys do not require batteries, are not warlike and are in good or new condition, and are delivered before January 4, 2022, the deadline for the campaign.
The collection centers where you can take your donation are: the facilities of the Puerto Vallarta DIF System, at Av. Paseo de las Palmas S / N Col. Barrio Santa María; Seapal Vallarta, at Av. Francisco Villa S / N, Lázaro Cárdenas; Puerto Mágico on Blvd. Francisco Medina Ascencio, Zona Hotelera Nte; Miami Wings & Games in Centro City, calle Prisciliano Sánchez 519-Local # 28; Arte Spa in Centro City, Calle Prisciliano Sánchez 519-Local # 15, and at PVRPV Real Estate, in Calle Lázaro Cárdenas # 205 Local 6, col. Emiliano Zapata.
For more information or to join the campaign, you can call 322 225 9936 ext. 161, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Trending Stories Right Now on PVDN
- Sayulita beach is among the dirtiest in Mexico With Christmas and New Years just around the corner, many Mexicans take advantage of their vacations to experience the holidays between the sun, sand, and sea. From the Mexican Caribbean to the North Pacific, you can find a large number of paradisiacal beaches that make national and foreign travelers fall in love with the natural…
- Puerto Vallarta denies disembarkation of cruise ship due to active cases of covid-19 Given the confirmation of an active outbreak of covid-19 among the members of the crew of a cruise ship that arrived in Puerto Vallarta this Thursday, the health authority did not grant authorization for the disembarkation of passengers, this as part of the epidemiological surveillance protocol, in order to avoid risks to the health of…
- Magnitude 6.0 earthquake strikes off the coast of Jalisco An earthquake 6.0 struck western Jalisco on Wednesday, the National Seismological Service (SSN) reported this afternoon. The earthquake, with a depth of 10 kilometers, was registered at 5:22 p.m., west of Cihuatlán. Additionally, the SSM indicated that the earthquake in Jalisco had a latitude of 18.71 and a longitude of -107.16, but that, so far,…
- Puerto Vallarta expects 85% occupancy for Christmas and New Years Although the forecast plans for some days to reach 100% occupancy in Puerto Vallarta over the holiday season, an average occupancy of 85 percent is expected, according to data from the Puerto Vallarta Tourism Promotion and Publicity Public Trust Vallarta (Fidetur). Luis Villaseñor Nolasco, director of the organization stressed that, at the end of the…
- Tequila byproduct spill fouls Jalisco reservoir, kills fish When Jesús Solís noticed the waters of the reservoir where he had spent his entire life beginning to darken and a rotten odor taking hold, he was overcome with fear. Within weeks those initial concerns were confirmed as tens of thousands of dead fish floated to the surface, apparent victims of a spill of tequila…