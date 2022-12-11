VACATION RENTALS

Earthquake of magnitude 6 woke up Mexico City and Guerrero

December 11, 2022
, ,

This Sunday morning there was a preliminary magnitude 6 earthquake off the coast of Guerrero, which was felt in several states and Mexico City, known as CDMX.

The National Seismological announced that the earthquake was located 17 km south of Tecpan, Guerrero, at 8:31 am with . . .

Puerto Vallarta News

Compare Listings

Title Price Status Type Area Purpose Bedrooms Bathrooms
error: Please contact PVDN if you wish to reprint something from this website