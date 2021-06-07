Eight essential tourist activities that are back in post-COVID tourism

Puerto Vallarta is in constant renovation and always has something to offer its frequent travelers, as in 2021, the opening of tourist spaces aimed at different sectors has re-emerged, as the arrival of tourists gradually recovers as cases of COVID-19 begin to fall and vaccine rollouts have begun.

Get our news delivered to your inbox every morning. Click here to signup

For this summer 2021, Puerto Vallarta offers a wide variety of new experiences for all its visitors, these are some of them.

1.- Enjoy wellness

Tourism that seeks wellness activities is one of those that has had greater growth, more and more visitors who want to take advantage of their stay to have authentic holistic experiences of self-discovery and transformation, which include yoga retreats, healthy food workshops, spa treatments, temazcal rituals, therapies and ecotourism activities.

2.-Adventure tourism

Having a strong flow of adrenaline is possible in Puerto Vallarta, where there are plenty of possibilities to carry out activities in contact with nature that explode the emotions of travelers, especially young people and those addicted to activities with great intensity.

The activities offered by tourist tour companies are very frequently enriched, here it is always possible to find ways to enter the jungle, cross the mountains on a zip line, jump into the sea from the heights of a slide or explore the seabed.

3.-Discover the offer of urban murals

Downtown Puerto Vallarta always has secrets to discover, its cobbled streets invite you to take tours that will surprise travelers.

For a few years now, several urban artists have taken advantage of walls in the center of the port to capture their art with creative murals. On a tour, it is possible to observe natural motifs, a magnificent image of Frida Kahlo, among others.

4.-Art Walk

The art walk is one of the most consolidated artistic proposals in Puerto Vallarta, from October to the end of May it is possible to undertake a guided tour to visit more than a dozen art galleries, which have consolidated Puerto Vallarta as a great exhibition center valued by both fans and collectors of painting, sculpture, engravings, ceramics, among other artistic samples.

The Art Walk is renewed every year and in each of the participating galleries it is always possible to find new pieces, with both local and international talent.

5.-Rooftops

The sensational views that Puerto Vallarta offers from above are the ideal pretext to go to a terrace to enjoy a pleasant night of cocktails.

Options have recently been opened in some parts of the port, such as the rooftop of the Mío hotel, located in the northern hotel zone that allows you to observe an extensive panoramic view of the mountains that frame the splendid Bay of Banderas.

6.-Sophisticated restaurants

The gastronomic proposal of Puerto Vallarta is recognized nationally and internationally. To the iconic restaurants of the port such as Café des Artistes, La Palapa, La Leche, Icú, Tintoque, Trío, to name a few, others are frequently added that are nourishing the wide range of local gastronomy.

One of them is the Mar y Vino restaurant located in the Romantic Zone, a comfortable and beautiful place to enjoy with your partner or friends while you can rejoice with the view of the sea. They even have a new space with a table inside a small pool to eat with your feet in the water.

7.-New ecological reserve

The Xiuhtla ecological reserve is an eco-park located in the Playa Grande ejido, which offers the pleasant sensation of direct contact with nature, where a river refreshes the environment and the greenness of the mountains captivates the eye.

This privileged space in the Sierra Madre Occidental offers tourist and gastronomic attractions for the whole family, has a river club for you to relax, a restaurant that offers barbecue and buffet, hiking tours, mountain biking, horseback riding, and observation of birds.

8.-Go back to the beach clubs

The offer of beach clubs south of Puerto Vallarta continues to increase.

The two most recent novelties are Wikari and Mixto, two beach clubs that are located on Quimixto beach, (a community located in a jungle area) accessible from the Boca de Tomatlán or Los Muertos docks, well known by surfers from the region of the Bay of Banderas, between Las Ánimas and Majahuitas beaches, at the mouth of the La Puerta river.

Puerto Vallarta Tours and Activities