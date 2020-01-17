‘El Chapo’ beer launched by daughter

Have a cold one, have an “El Chapo” beer. That’s the message of Alejandrina Guzman, whose company has developed a craft beer dedicated to her infamous, incarcerated kingpin father Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

The beer is part of the “El Chapo 701” brand, which has already launched a clothing line, and gets its name from when Forbes named him the 701st richest person in the world in 2009. Forbes estimated his net worth at $1 billion at the time.

“This is an artisanal beer, with 4% alcohol. This prototype is a lager, and it’s made up of malt, rice and honey so it’s good,” said Adriana Ituarte, a salesperson for the brand. “And the idea is for it to be sold at bars that stock craft beer.”

A 355 ml bottle is due to be priced at 70.10 pesos ($3.73).

“El Chapo”, who shipped narcotics around the world and escaped two maximum-security prisons before his final capture, was extradited to the United States in 2017 and found guilty in a U.S. court last year on a host of drug trafficking charges.

He was sentenced to life in prison.