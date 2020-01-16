Riviera Nayarit Invites Travelers to Kickstart their 2020 Wellness Goals

This new year, travelers seeking “fresh beginnings” should look no further than Riviera Nayarit in Mexico’s Pacific coast. The destination has earned global recognition from yogis and relaxation enthusiasts alike for its unique activities, stays and retreats centered around wellness and balancing the mind, body and soul.

Below are the top places for feeling as good as new in Riviera Nayarit this 2020:

Haramara Retreat – meaning mother of the sea, Haramara was named one of the 10 best yoga retreats in the world by Yoga Journal. Located in the hippie-chic beach town of Sayulita, this sanctuary offers travelers year-round yoga and meditation workshops on a natural stone platform overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Guests can participate in private or group sessions in two 360-degree view yoga pavilions with high thatched roofs and hardwood floors, positioned to take advantage of the panoramic views of the lush mountains and soothing ocean breezes.

Tailwind Jungle Lodge – located in the destination’s cultural capital of San Pancho, Tailwind is the first certified sustainable ecological hostel in Mexico. The property is the vision of the Jacobi family, lifelong dreamers and adventurers from Aspen, and perks for yogis include meeting two of its members: Judi, the yoga teacher and Tamara, the holistic nutrition coach. Both work together to offer Natural Nutrition, a weeklong retreat that includes yoga sessions, comprehensive and natural nutrition workshops and outdoor activities. Food offered here is made from produce sourced at the lodge’s organic farm.

Mar de Jade – nestled between the tropical jungle and the pristine sandy beach of fishing town Chacala, Mar de Jade is one of the most popular wellness retreats among health-conscious travelers. This haven offers everything from retreats inspired on ancient Mexican traditions, to meditation sessions and workshops. The most unique retreat and one of the most popular is the BodyMantra, an interactive, community-based practice that helps participants develop and strengthen self-trust and self-awareness.

Additionally, thanks to its natural charm and eclectic appeal, Riviera Nayarit hosts yearly events centered around health and wellness, like Yoganómada, an annual gathering offering travelers an open and supportive space to deepen the practice of yoga, meditation and breathing techniques.

Riviera Nayarit makes the ideal destination to kick-off this year’s resolution given its multiple wellness offerings that can cater to every traveler’s mental, physical and spiritual needs. For more information visit: https://www.rivieranayarit.com/.