Kevin Levesque created his lovable, energetic character, Miss Conception, 20 years ago and has been selling out shows around the world with ‘live singing’ shows ever since! The creativity that goes into each of Miss Conception’s shows is impressive! The costumes, the original themes, the parodies, the singing, the drama, the side-splitting comedy are all a recipe for a spectacular entertainment experience!

Returning to Puerto Vallarta for her 9th season, Miss Conception debuts her new show, ‘Villains,at The Palm Cabaret. Every Monday at 7:00 & 9:30 pm and Thursdays at 9:30 pm, Miss Conception will take you on a fanciful journey exploring the comical personas of some of our favorite movie Villains. Miss Conception will sing, act and dance her way through each amazing character until you are laughing yourself silly.

Miss Conception delivers every time with her original shows featuring instant-costume-changes, exciting choreography, fabulous vocals and non-stop fun! Just ask her audience, who return again and again to see this adorable, quirky and exuberant character.

This international Female Delusionist® launches a new show every year in Puerto Vallarta and Provincetown which features live singing and costume change that happen before your eyes. Miss Conception travels internationally and has opened up for Leslie Jordan (Will and Grace), Lorna Luft (daughter of Judy Garland) as well worked alongside Jennifer Holiday (Dreamgirls/Tony Award winner). Other credits include Second City (Toronto) and being featured on ‘Queer as Folk’ and ‘Degrassi, The Next Generation. She was even the first-ever drag contestant on Wipeout Canada. Taking her tour to the high seas and river cruises throughout Europe, she has been performing on cruise ships to Spain, Greece, Turkey, Portugal, Prague, Italy, and France with Brand G Vacations. Miss Conception is also your official Hostess for the Halloween Cruise with Aquafest, and a resident performer for both Dan Howell Travel and Concierge Travel.

When she is not touring, Miss Conception, aka Kevin Levesque donates his spare time participating in fundraising events. He has raised money for the People with Aids Foundation and Friends for Life Bike Rally. Kevin also does fundraising for RISE in PV and LOFT in Toronto.

So if you are looking for some of the very best entertainment in Puerto Vallarta, go to The Palm and see Miss Conception’s ‘Villains.’ Her live singing show continues to keep audiences howling with laughter and leaping to their feet with applause. The creativity, originality, live vocals, dancing, costumes and incredible humor all add to up to a fantastic performance! And I guarantee you will experience contagious smiling, laughing and spell-bound fascination with her new show. Every season I fall in love with Miss Conception’s show.

Don’t miss ‘Villains,’ starting Thursday, Jan 23rd and happening each Monday and Thursday. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at 508 Olas Altas in Puerto Vallarta’s Romantic Zone. Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com.