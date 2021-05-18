Entertainment this week at Incanto Puerto Vallarta: Week of May 17, 2021

Back by popular demand, Kimberly LaRue’s hit song and dance revue, Rendezvous, returns May 18, at 7:30pm, featuring The Follies Dancers with vocalists Hal Bonta and Alison Lo singing many of your favorites. Kimberly LaRue is a New York City-based dance professional choreographer, educator, and part-time resident of Vallarta. Tuesdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets IncantoVallarta.com

Jason Dottley is an American actor, singer, writer, director, and producer most notably known for his starring role as ‘Ty’ in television’s Sordid Lives: The Series. His new one-man show ‘Life On The Gay List’ has been a hit with audiences where he discusses gay marriage, gay divorce, and dating when you’re over 39. He also shares entertaining stories about his many interesting celebrity encounters throughout his career. Now extended through June. Fridays at 8pm in the theatre.

Father and son Hermes and Daniel Crutze play classical music on two pianos featuring traditional and contemporary influential composers including Chopin, Schubert, Brubeck, Bernstein, and Gershwin among others. Select Sundays at 8pm in the theatre (25% capacity).

Chicago-based singer-songwriter Stolie has an added show in the piano bar on May 20, at 7:30pm. Her unique style is very popular with audiences and her original music is internationally renowned. Tickets available online or at the box office. Early reservations are recommended.

Greater Tuna’s Aunt Pearl and entertainer Amy Armstrong co-host this season’s hit music and comedy variety show, Cheese & Crackers. Hilarity ensues and vocalist Alison Lo joins, with Derek Carkner at the piano. They will also welcome some special guests. Mondays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Tickets available online at IncantoVallarta.com

Director and choreographer, Beny Rodriquez and his Latin Team present Cabaret On The Cuale, a spectacular evening of entertainment. Sensuous dance numbers paired with vocal renditions of many of your favorites from the popular movie musical, Cabaret. Saturdays at 8pm in the theatre.

Three Tenors Vallarta features the vocal talents of Freddy Otelo from Venezuela, Armando Chakam from Colima, Mexico, and Pedro Islas from Mexico City perform exquisite versions of many familiar contemporary and operatic ballads in English, Spanish, and Italian in the style of Il Divo and Il Volo. Saturdays at 7:30pm in the piano bar. Indoor and outdoor seating is available. Reserve early IncantoVallarta.com

Brunch On The Rio with Jorge Acosta and Lenny Lopez playing Spanish guitars and singing traditional, standards, and pop favorites in English and Spanish on the open-air stage during brunch on most Saturdays 11am-2pm. Popular musicians and founding members, Jair and Caleb Cabrera of Media Luna play acoustic instrumental originals and covers Fridays and Sundays during brunch 11am-2pm. Early reservations are recommended.

Singer-songwriter and American Idol finalist Effie Passero sings originals and covers of standards, pop, show tunes, and opera with her incredible vocal range. She will also welcome some special guests on Fridays at 7:30pm. Reserve your favorite table online.

Pianist Hermes Crutze plays selections from The Great American Songbook, Broadway show tunes, and jazz favorites 11am-2pm Mon., Tues., Thurs. on the outdoor riverside terrace.

Appearing nightly in the Piano Bar…

The piano bar has live music starting at 5pm daily and limited seating inside and outside on the upper riverside terrace. Reserve your favorite outdoor or indoor table online, whether or not the event is ticketed at their website IncantoVallarta.com. The shows are also streamed via Facebook LIVE – Incanto Vallarta. No cover charge unless otherwise noted. A two-item minimum is suggested for non-ticketed shows. Refer to their Facebook page for a daily schedule and regular updates.

Bob Bruneau plays familiar favorites at the piano, shares many fun personal stories of his music career, and welcomes special guest vocalists on Mondays at 5pm.

Singer Alison Lo sings pop, standards, Disney, Broadway, and more with Bing Young at the piano. Now playing on Mondays and Fridays at 9:30pm. Reservations are recommended.

Acoustic guitarist and singer Leo Kay plays ballads and traditional Mexican boleros on Tuesdays at 5pm. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5pm.

Jean-Guy ‘Jay-Gee’ Comeau, piano presents ‘Essentially Romantico’ featuring new music each week including Mexican boleros, light classical and jazz, and popular Latin/French favorites. Thursdays at 5pm.

Eva and Mau present an acoustic show based on two guitars and two voices playing well-known pop-rock covers of many of your favorite bands in English and Spanish. Thursdays at 9:30pm.

The Joan Houston Show is on Fridays at 5pm with Bob Bruneau at the piano featuring your favorites from The Great American Songbook. Arrive early for Happy Hour 2×1 4-5 pm.

The Best Bingo South Of The Border with Aunt Pearl. Lots of laughs and win local gift certificates, show tickets, and more! She’ll also welcome some special guests including Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones. Now held in the piano bar and the outdoor upper riverside terrace with fresh Rio Cuale breezes. Proceeds benefit local organizations. Saturdays at 4pm.

Dennis Crow plays piano and welcomes guest singers in the audience to sing-along. Tuesdays and Saturdays at 9:30pm.

Pianist Derek Carkner plays standards, pop, show tunes, and more on Sundays at 5pm. He will welcome some special guests to join him around the piano. On Sunday, May 23, he will pay a tribute to his favorite Divas’ music and well-known gay anthems in a special show leading into PRIDE Week.

Open Mic is on Sundays at 7:30pm hosted by Tracy Parks and frequent special guest host pianist Derek Carkner. Sing, play an instrument, tell a story… the stage is yours.

For more information and online tickets visit IncantoVallarta.com. Current hours: 9am-11:30pm. Starting May 19, Incanto will be closed all day on Wednesdays. Breakfast with live piano music (11am-2pm) is served on the riverside terrace 9am until 4pm. Casual evening dining 4pm-11pm. Happy Hour features two-for-one house cocktails, margaritas, and domestic beers, plus two-for-one show tickets for select current shows 4pm-5pm. All Health and Safety guidelines are in place. New windows in the piano bar open to the fresh-air breezes of the Rio Cuale.