Experience ‘Queen Live Forever,’ Starring Roy Gomez Cruz, at The Palm Cabaret

Back by popular demand, ‘Queen Live Forever,’ a tribute to the band Queen, starring Roy Gomez Cruz as Freddie Mercury, has returned to The Palm Cabaret for performances throughout the entire season. Experience this concert in the New Year every Friday at 6:30 pm and every Saturday at 9:30 pm. ‘Queen Live Forever’ is a spectacular show that you won’t soon forget!

Entertainment Director, Mark Rome, recently said about ‘Queen Live Forever.’ “This is much more than just a show. It’s a concert that is musically and visually a ‘not to be missed’ experience. I have never seen audiences embrace and enjoy a performance like this before. Absolute magic happens with this unforgettable tribute to Freddie and Queen

The members of ‘Queen Live Forever’ are spectacularly talented musicians with impressive careers. Roy Gomez Cruz had already been part of two other successful Queen Tribute shows when he joined the project in 2018. Roy has a master’s degree in Communications, specifically examining Cirque du Soleil as a cultural industry of global reach. Currently he’s a PhD Candidate in Performance Studies at Northwestern University. He has fully immersed himself in artistic creation and performance, hoping to eventually become an artistic director/producer of shows that recognize Mexican talent in the international arena. From a musical family, Roy grew up loving the band Queen and knew all their music. He enjoys the raw emotion and drama of portraying a fantastic artist like Freddie Mercury.

Other members of the band include, Christian Gomez ,as Roger Taylor, who has played drums for musicians like Luis Fonsi, David Bisbal, Yuri, Haash, Ricardo Montaner and Alejandra Guzman. Alejandro Carrera, as Brian May, is a guitarist trained at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. And Danny Sixx, as John Deacon, is an outstanding bassist, a former musician from EMI Music, and a favorite in the rock music scene.

Roy Gomez Cruz considers it an incredible honor to pay tribute to such a legendary performer like Freddie Mercury. Larger than life, Freddie was a complex artist who is a challenge to portray. Roy and the band see every show as a wonderful privilege to honor and share the music and the persona of Freddie Mercury and Queen. ‘Queen Live Forever’ portrays the many voices of one of music’s most memorable stars.

Don’t miss the phenomenal performance, ‘Queen Live Forever,’ every Friday night at 6:30 pm and Saturday night at 9:30 pm starting in January. Experience the music of Queen delivered in one of the most amazing tribute performances you’ll ever see!

The Palm Cabaret has adopted new measures to protect your safety during this uncertain time. They have installed a new retractable roof for air flow. There has also been a new filter air system installed to take old air out and bring fresh air in. Customers will have Plexiglas in front and on the sides of them. There will be a 60-person capacity (not 130) and masks will be worn to the seats and to the bathrooms. And upon entering your Plexiglas area masks can be removed.

Tickets to all shows can be purchased at the venue’s box office or online at www.thepalmcabaret.com. The Palm Cabaret and Bar is located at Olas Altas 508, Zona Romantica, Emiliano Zapata, 48380 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico phone # 52-322-222-0200.