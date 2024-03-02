Federal Highway 200 Reopened after Overnight Fuel Transfer Operation from Overturned Truck

Puerto Vallarta, Mexico - Early Saturday morning, Federal Highway 200 in Cabo Corrientes was reopened to traffic following a meticulous fuel transfer operation. The highway had been closed since midday Friday due to an overturned fuel truck on the notorious Las Monjas curve, situated between El Tuito and Las Juntas and Los Veranos.

