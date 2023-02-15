Fighting crime in Puerto Vallarta; “Vallarta Seguro” continues operations

Puerto Vallarta (PVDN) – Elements of the Puerto Vallarta Citizen Security Police Station continue with the “Vallarta Seguro” operations in the streets of Puerto Vallarta to maintain public order and guarantee the safety of all.
This weekend the operational deputy director, Carlos Arce Villaseñor, organized the police actions in which the neighborhoods that comprise part of the El Pitillal delegation were toured, which are: Aurora, Aramara, Floresta, Villas Río, Pitillal Centro, Coapinole, 12 de Octubre, Lomas del Coapinole, Vista Hermosa and Volcanes, among others, where people who were caught drinking in public spaces were being withdrawn and giving instructions to young people gathered and hanging out on the streets.
These actions were also implemented in the tourist area where officers toured the neighborhoods 5 de Diciembre, Centro, El Cerro, Olas Altas, Emiliano Zapata, El Caloso, and El Remanse, without incident.
Thanks to this type of action, reports of fights, robberies, and incidents derived from acts of prevention are being avoided, for which the Citizen Security Commissioner Rigoberto Flores Parra, in coordination with the operational deputy director, endorses his commitment to creating strategic actions to guarantee the safety of all the inhabitants and visitors of this prosperous tourist destination.
