Finally! Second doses of COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Puerto Vallarta on Tuesday

Puerto Vallarta will be the first municipality in Jalisco to apply the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to adults over 60 years of age. The second dose completes the vaccination schedule.

News every morning in your email: Subscribe to our daily news alerts

The Jalisco Health Secretariat (SSJ) reported this Sunday that, as of Tuesday, April 6, 2021, the application of the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine will begin for older adults in Puerto Vallarta who have already received the first dose.

Fernando Petersen, head of the SSJ, detailed in a video that 21,580 doses will be allocated for this stage of vaccination in Puerto Vallarta.

He also called for only those who have already received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine to arrive for the second dose.

You might be interested in: Foreigners in Puerto Vallarta took almost 10% of the COVID-19 vaccines for seniors in the city.

“We remind you that if you received any other vaccine other than Pfizer as your first dose, do not come because we cannot be crossing vaccines of one brand or another,” Petersen said.

Pfizer recommends second doses be administered 21-days after the first dose, however, the first doses were administered in Puerto Vallarta on February 28, making the time between first and second doses in Puerto Vallarta 37 days. The CDC in the United States says the maximum amount of time someone should wait before receiving the second dose is 42 days.