Three bodies found in Puerto Vallarta

The bodies of two women and a man were located this Sunday morning in Puerto Vallarta near the Cuale River.

The State Prosecutor’s Office reported that an investigation had begun through the Regional Prosecutor’s Office, and according to the first investigations, the bodies were reported to authorities at 8:30 in the morning.

A person passing by Calle Felipe Ángeles noticed three human silhouettes at the bottom of a ravine near the river, close to the area of El Rio BBQ Bar, about 1.5 miles east of the Romantic Zone along the river.

Elements of the Puerto Vallarta police confirmed that in the curve of Calle Felipe Ángeles, 100 meters from the town of Paso Ancho, two women and a man without vital signs were located and the area was later cordoned off to begin their investigation.

Staff from the Regional Prosecutor’s Office worked on the site as well as forensic experts, who collected data to identify the three individuals and find out the cause of death. No further information has been provided.